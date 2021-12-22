KU-Colorado game cancelled due to COVID-19

BOULDER, Col. (WIBW) - The KU-Colorado basketball game set for Tuesday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases among the Colorado team.

Due to potential COVID-19 issues within the Colorado men’s basketball program, the teams have mutually agreed to cancel tonight’s game. The game will not be rescheduled this season. — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) December 22, 2021

The University of Colorado announced the cancellation on its website. Ticket holders have three options for reimbursement:

Donate the value of the tickets to the Buff Club for end of year tax purposes and double priority points.

Request a credit on your account to be used this season.

Request a refund to their original form of payment.

“Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said. “While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”

KU will next play Harvard December 29 at Allen Fieldhouse.

