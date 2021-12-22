Moisture remains MIA across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a seasonably cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. Under a sunny sky and alongside a stronger, gusty south breeze highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

The warm-up will continue through the end of the week as temperatures top-out in the 60s on Thursday and 70s on Christmas Eve. While a few record highs are possible on Friday, we would have to climb to 83 (1955) to tie a record in Wichita!

A cold front will sweep through the state Friday night clearing the path for a cooler Christmas Day. However, highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday keep us well above average. Unfortunately, like the past few fronts, this one will not bring much, if any moisture to the state.

Looking ahead… the last few days of the year are looking colder than normal and possibly unsettled. However, while a few flurries and sprinkles are possible late next week, nothing heavy is expected at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 61.

Fri: Low: 42. High: 72. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 46. High: 65. Mostly sunny, not as warm.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 66. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 53. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Tue: Low: 32. High: 48. Mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.