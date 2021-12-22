Advertisement

Nebraska sends relief to Kansas wildfire victims

The Nebraska Highway Patrol shared photos on social media on Wednesday showing multiple...
The Nebraska Highway Patrol shared photos on social media on Wednesday showing multiple trailers hauling hay to Kansas wildfire victims.(Nebraska Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH) - The Nebraska Highway Patrol shared photos on Wednesday showing relief headed to Kansas for those impacted by last week’s wildfires.

The NHP said many farmers, ranchers, hay producers and truck drivers were busy securing hay loads to deliver to north-central and western Kansas, where wildfires burned more than 100,000 acres of land on Dec. 15.

The NHP shared photos of hay bales stacked on trailers, saying it was a beautiful day to help a neighbor.

