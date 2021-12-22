Advertisement

SE Kansas man sought after parents found dead in Fort Scott

The KBI and Fort Scott Police Department are searching for 23-year-old Dawson Mitchell. He is a...
The KBI and Fort Scott Police Department are searching for 23-year-old Dawson Mitchell. He is a person of interest in the deaths of is parents, Melissa L. Mitchell and Leonard Zimmerman.(Kansas Bureau of Investigations)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOURBON COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Fort Scott Police Department are searching for a man who they believe shot and killed his parents in their Fort Scott home Tuesday night.

According to the KBI, a call was placed to 911 around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The caller said they had come home to find a female family member had been shot. When police arrived at 402 Main St. in Fort Scott, they found 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell who had died from a gunshot wound. They also discovered 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman deceased inside the residence. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The KBI said the victims’ son, Dawson J. Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott, is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning connected to the case. Investigators are working to locate him at this time. Mitchell is a white male, 5 ft. 7 in. tall, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Mitchell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown Carhartt-style coat and a baseball cap that is light in color in the front and dark in color in the back.

If you know the whereabouts of 23-year-old Dawson J. Mitchell, you are asked to contact the Fort Scott Police Department at 620-223-1700 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Mitchell is expected to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach him, but call the police immediately.

