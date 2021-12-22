Advertisement

Staying mild through Christmas

Highs temperatures well above average
3 day forecast for Wichita.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue leading into Christmas.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s statewide. South winds will not be as gusty as Wednesday.

Christmas Eve will be the warmest day of this week with high temperatures expected to range from the mid 60s over northern Kansas to the mid 70s over southern Kansas.

Our next cold front will move through during the evening, which will bring cooler weather for Christmas Day. Although it will be cooler, temperatures will still remain well above average with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Another brief warm up is expected on Sunday as highs return to the mid to upper 60s. High fire danger is possible over western Kansas with gusty winds and low relative humidity.

There are signs that temperatures will start to turn colder next week and as we head toward the start of the New Year.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 35

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 41

Fri: High: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 36 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cooler.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 35 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 21 Partly cloudy. Cooler.

