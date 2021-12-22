Supplies for Kansas farmers, ranchers desperately needed week after windswept wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been nearly a week since widespread wildfires burned more than 100,000 acres of Kansas grassland. The four-county fire in parts of north-central and northwest Kansas destroyed homes, killed livestock and threatened livelihoods of many farmers and ranchers.

People organizing donations in Russell County say they’re thankful for all of the support they’ve received, there is still an urgent need. Organizers say they have enough items like clothes, food and water and are no longer asking for those items. What’s needed now are supplies to help farmers and ranchers.

“It’s been pretty tough. It’s something I’ve never been through before and I don’t think anyone else around here has been through anything of this magnitude. You know, you get grass fires, but nothing this big,” said Russell County rancher Monty Morrill.

Morrill said the months ahead will be a challenge. So much grass was burned, ranchers impacted by the recent wildfire must feed their cattle more than they usually do, at least until next summer. And that much feed can add up quickly.

“We’ve got a lot of winter left, winter’s just starting now. You know, all the grass is gone,” Morrill said. “It’s really pretty bare and (the storm) blew a lot of stuff away. Even if we get some good moisture in the spring, we’re going to be feeding int the spring and early summer.”

Another urgent need is fencing supplies. And in north-central and northwest Kansas, most stores are sold out.

Morrill said any help with fencing supplies or hay would not only be much appreciated, but vital for ranchers to do their jobs, caring for their animals.

If you want to help with donations of hay, fencing supplies or money to help with those needs, you can bring donations to the town park in the Russell County community of Paradise. You can also donate money through the Paradise United Methodist Church’s account at Southwind Bank in Natoma or Russell, or thorough the Kansas Livestock Association.

You can also help specific families impacted by last week’s fires. You can find direct links to help them here: https://www.kwch.com/2021/12/17/ways-help-kansas-wildfire-victims/.

