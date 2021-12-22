Where’s Shane? Goodwill shopping spree

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Christmas is Saturday, and if you’re still looking for some last-minute gift ideas, don’t panic.

You can save a little money and help out a great organization in our community by shopping at Goodwill. This morning we’ll be on a shopping spree through Goodwill to find some last-minute Christmas items and give you details on how Goodwill helps people.

If you want more information on Goodwill’s mission in the community, check out goodwillks.org.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.