Wichita man arrested for attempted murder, accused for running over 19-year-old

Wichita police arrested Raymond Clark on charges of a on attempted murder Tuesday night after...
Wichita police arrested Raymond Clark on charges of a on attempted murder Tuesday night after they said he ran over a 19-year-old man and threatened to run over other people.(Raymond Clark)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 36-year-old Raymond Clark of Wichita on attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal threat, evade and elude, and child endangerment charges. The arrest stems from an incident in the 1600 block of South Millwood on Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 1600 block of South Millwood. As officers arrived, the suspect vehicle left the scene. As officers tried to pursue it, the vehicle drove to a nearby apartment complex where they lost it.

On the accident scene, officers found a 19-year-old man with minor injuries who reported being run over by the suspect vehicle. Witnesses said the suspect intentionally ran over the man and threatened to run over other people. The victim was taken to the with possible minor injuries.

Officers eventually found the suspect, identified as Raymond Clark. They learned that as he was fleeing law enforcement, he had two children – a 4-year-old and 4- month-old – in the vehicle with him. He was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of flee & elude, two counts of endangering a child, and one count of criminal threat.

