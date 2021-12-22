Advertisement

WPD Mounted Unit patroling shopping centers, malls

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Christmas is just four days, members of the Wichita Police Department’s Mounted Unit will be out patrolling shopping centers and malls across the city. The unit has been keeping an eye out and making sure everyone is staying safe as they shop.

“We are here to try to prevent vehicle thefts and other thefts. We look for suspicious activity. Being up high, we can see a little bit farther, a little bit better. We’re also here for public relations. If anyone wants to come up and say high we definitely encourage that,” said Officer Robinson with the WPD Mounted Unit.

If you still have some Christmas shopping to do, remember to hide items, lock your car and take the keys with you to avoid any type of break-in.

Members of the Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit are patrolling the shopping centers and malls this week. This morning they stopped by to see our friends at Lowe's Home Improvement!

Posted by Wichita Police Foundation on Monday, December 20, 2021

