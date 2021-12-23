Attorneys for Albert Wilson discuss closure to controversial case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita native and former University of Kansas student Albert Wilson is free to spend the holidays with his family after a case against him that started in 2016 and grew to draw national interest was dismissed. Wednesday, the Douglas County district attorney moved toward that dismissal after using a new restorative justice program.

In 2019, a judge sentenced Wilson to 12 years in prison for a rape conviction. Wilson spent nearly two years in prison before his release in March about a week after a Douglas County judge ordered a new trial in the case, citing ineffective counsel. That trial had been set for Feb. 2022 before the DA announced plans to dismiss the case this week.

The case against Wilson gained national attention with professional athletes, celebrities and many others advocating for him. Now, the case is essentially over, a development that Wilson’s attorney, Josh Dubin said brings one word to mind: “relief.”

“I’m just very happy for Alert and his family to put this behind them,” he said.

Dubin worked pro bono on Wilson’s appeal and spoke extensively with Wilson and his family after the Douglas County attorney announced her intention to dismiss the case.

“He is very emotional and relieved and ready to move on and get on with his life,” Dubin said.

This fall, Douglas County developed a restorative justice program. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said it allows for a facilitated meeting between people accused or convicted of crimes and the victims. The idea is that this can allow for accountability, amends and healing for the victims. Valdez said talking with the woman identified as the victim in the case against Wilson, she wanted to address Wilson directly and the two held that meeting earlier this week. Dubin said he commends the DA’s office for making this an option.

“I don’t think that this this alternative sort of dispute resolution is available in different places around the country. I think there should be more of it.”

Dubin said this was a difficult case and the work advocates did outside of the courtroom all had a part to play.

“There ‘s a way to advocate for somebody and be respectful, because there are sometimes two perspectives of what may have happened, right, wrong or indifferent,” he said.

Also on Wilson’s defense team, attorney Michael Whalen said important to the case was “discovery that wasn’t reviewed.”

“Being able to bring all that to light and all the information that was out there was really our biggest challenge, he said.

Dubin said the more he worked through Wilson’s case, the more he was convinced of Wilson’s innocence.

“I say to anybody that will listen that this kind of work is the most in my mind, the most gratifying thing you can do as a human being, because there’s no material possession, there’s no material gain that will match the feeling of restoring a human life.”

Whalen said the legal team for Wilson was “just happy to be a part of the process and for this to lead to the case finally being resolved.”

For Wilson’s attorneys and the Douglas County DA’s office, one of the main goals was to find a way to resolve this case without it going back to trial.

