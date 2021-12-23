Advertisement

Bait packages left by police lure ‘porch pirates’

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - With some holiday gifts still in transit, some law enforcement agencies stepped up their game against thieves.

Police targeted porch pirates by leaving packages with tracking devices in front of houses.

“We’re going to a prearranged residence with the homeowner’s consent. They are a prior victim of either mail theft or package theft. We place the package at the front door, and we wait for the signal to go off,” officer Andrei Bratiloveanu said.

Officers in plain clothes riding in an unmarked black van delivered the box with a GPS tracker.

It’s left at a home near police headquarters where porch pirates have hit twice before.

The FedEx package contained iPhones and other popular gifts. Now comes the waiting game.

“Dispatch will get the notification that the package has moved, and they’re able to relay to officers at what speed and which direction the package is going in,” Bratiloveanu said.

One the package is stolen, an alarm sounds on dispatchers’ computers. Notifications that it’s on the move are received on officers’ cell phones.

The bait packages work. A video from the same house almost two weeks ago shows when a suspect nabbed a different bait box.

The man was tracked and arrested at a park as he opened the package minutes later. Since the bait package has more than a $1,000 worth of goods, it’s a felony.

Anaheim police plan to use the high-tech crime-fighting tool year-round.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police have identified Brandon White, 37, of Wichita, and Rayburn Langston, 60, of...
Witnesses describe moments leading up to deadly wrong-way crash
A Douglas County District Court judge ordered a new trial in the case of Albert Wilson. Wilson...
Douglas County DA dismissing Albert Wilson case
Injury accident near Kellogg and West
Wichita police identify 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Kellogg
The KBI and Fort Scott Police Department are searching for 23-year-old Dawson Mitchell. He is a...
Police arrest person of interest in SE Kansas double murder
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Governor Kelly proposes $250 rebate for Kansas taxpayers

Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card.
Prince Harry, Meghan share their family Christmas card
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
4 injured when large fire breaks out at Texas ExxonMobil refinery
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
Marquez Family
Parents welcome quadruplets just in time for the holidays