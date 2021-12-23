Dedication at Hutchinson hospital honors life of occupational therapist

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Staff at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, took time to honor one of its own. One year ago, Stan Kjellberg died from COVID-19 complications. He worked at the hospital as an occupational therapist for 23 years, a job that allowed him to positively impact others every day.

Remembering Kjellberg and what he meant to many, friends, family and coworkers on Wednesday dedicated the orthopedic gym where he worked in his name. It’s a gesture those gathered said they wish they could have shown Kjellberg a year ago. During the pandemic, he helped on the frontlines, caring for COVID patients. He died last December after catching the virus himself.

“It felt good to have this memory a year later, to come together and remember and celebrate Stan,” said Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Director of Rehabilitation Services Lori Hartnett. “We were so overwhelmed with the love and appreciation of Stan that everyone at the hospital has shown.”

A new plaque serves as a symbol of Kjellberg’s legacy and a reminder to workers at Hutchinson’s hospital of what he stood for. At the bottom of the plaque is an inspirational quote from Kjellberg: “The Lord has us each step of the way. I trust in him 100%.”

“Stan’s legacy of kindness and generosity and relationships and connecting people, it will live on,” Hartnett said.

Kjellberg’s wife and son were among those gathered for Wednesday’s dedication.

“Just hearing how he impacted other people, it just was pretty amazing,” Lisa Kjellberg said of her late husband.

