Double murder-suicide reported in Elk County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double murder-suicide that occurred in Longton early Thursday. According to a KBI press statement, the Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 12:10 a.m., Thursday. The caller reported that a man had shot two other men in the 200 block of W. 5th in Longton.

At approximately 12:40 a.m., the Elk County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI’s assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicated that Dewayne L. Smith, age 55, of Longton; a 57-year-old white male from Longton who has not been identified pending notification of his kin; and three other men were at an outdoor gathering at a residence.

While they were outside, Lyle W. Miller, age 41, of Longton arrived at the gathering. After a short time, Miller pulled a pistol from his waist and shot Smith and the 57-year-old man at close range. Miller then fled the area to a nearby residence at 107 W. 5th, which is about one block from the shooting scene. When deputies from the Elk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, both Smith and the 57-year-old man were pronounced dead.

Deputies determined Miller had entered the residence at in the 100 block of W 5th, and they surrounded the house. They made frequent announcements to Miller attempting to convince him to exit the home but received no response. Officers sent a robot inside shortly before 6 a.m and located Miller, who had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

