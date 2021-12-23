Douglas County DA dismissing Albert Wilson case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is dismissing the rape case against Wichita native, Albert Wilson.

District Attorney Suzanne Valdez released a statement on Wednesday saying her decision was made after a plea agreement could not be reached with Wilson’s attorneys. She then approached the alleged victim in the case about “restorative justice measures,” which she said the alleged victim supported.

“In keeping with this office’s trauma-informed approach to criminal prosecution, we sought the survivor’s input and gauged her expectations and objectives,” Valdez said in a statement. “She wanted to address Mr. Wilson directly and to convey to him the impact this entire experience has had on her.”

Valdez said a retired judge facilitated the restorative justice session and all parties agreed that what occurred in the session will remain confidential.

Valdez also announced on Wednesday that she is dismissing a first-degree murder case. She said her office could still re-try the case but she said it could adversely impact the witnesses who would testify and the Douglas County community.

