Dreaming of a warm Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning, but wake-up temperatures in the lower 30s warrant the winter coat on the way out the door. Expect patchy cloud cover to clear-out this afternoon as temperatures top-out in the lower 60s.

Even warmer weather is expected on Christmas Eve as highs climb into the lower 70s. While a few record highs are possible on Friday, we would have to climb to 83 (1955) to tie a record in Wichita!

A cold front will sweep through the state Friday night clearing the path for a cooler Christmas Day. However, highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday keep us well above average. Unfortunately, like the past few fronts, this one will not bring much, if any moisture to the state.

Looking ahead… the last few days of the year are looking colder than normal and possibly unsettled. However, while a few flurries and sprinkles are possible late next week, nothing heavy is expected at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 61.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 74.

Sat: Low: 44. High: 63. Mostly sunny, not as warm.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 71. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 56. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Tue: Low: 35. High: 59. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wed: Low: 26. High: 43. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool.

