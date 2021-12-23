Advertisement

Dreaming of a warm Christmas

Warm Christmas across Kansas
Warm Christmas across Kansas(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning, but wake-up temperatures in the lower 30s warrant the winter coat on the way out the door. Expect patchy cloud cover to clear-out this afternoon as temperatures top-out in the lower 60s.

Even warmer weather is expected on Christmas Eve as highs climb into the lower 70s. While a few record highs are possible on Friday, we would have to climb to 83 (1955) to tie a record in Wichita!

A cold front will sweep through the state Friday night clearing the path for a cooler Christmas Day. However, highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday keep us well above average. Unfortunately, like the past few fronts, this one will not bring much, if any moisture to the state.

Looking ahead… the last few days of the year are looking colder than normal and possibly unsettled. However, while a few flurries and sprinkles are possible late next week, nothing heavy is expected at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 61.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 74.

Sat: Low: 44. High: 63. Mostly sunny, not as warm.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 71. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 56. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Tue: Low: 35. High: 59. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wed: Low: 26. High: 43. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police have identified Brandon White, 37, of Wichita, and Rayburn Langston, 60, of...
Witnesses describe moments leading up to deadly wrong-way crash
Injury accident near Kellogg and West
Wichita police identify 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Kellogg
The KBI and Fort Scott Police Department are searching for 23-year-old Dawson Mitchell. He is a...
Police arrest person of interest in SE Kansas double murder
A Douglas County District Court judge ordered a new trial in the case of Albert Wilson. Wilson...
Douglas County DA dismissing Albert Wilson case
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Governor Kelly proposes $250 rebate for Kansas taxpayers

Latest News

Makeup Eraser
Does It Work? Makeup Eraser
Makeup Eraser
Does It Work? Makeup Eraser
Albert Wilson
Attorney for Albert Wilson reacts to DA's decision to dismiss case
The Butler County Sheriff's Office is among agencies that responded to an officer-involved...
Suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Andover