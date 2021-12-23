Mild weather for Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will get even warmer for Christmas Eve with mild weather continuing through Christmas Day and into early next week.

Temperatures during the afternoon on Christmas Eve will reach the low to mid 70s for most of the state. Northern Kansas will reach the mid 60s.

Southwest winds will be gusty over southern Kansas. This will lead to elevated fire danger during the afternoon especially in southwest Kansas where winds will be the strongest.

A cold front will move through the area during the evening. A few sprinkles or a brief rain shower will be possible over parts of north central and northeast Kansas, but the chance of measurable rain is low.

Behind the front, it will be a bit cooler for Christmas Day with highs falling back into the upper 50s to lower 60s with sunshine.

Another warm up is expected on Sunday with highs returning to the 70s for most of the state. South and southwest winds will be gusty statewide with gusts likely over 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in southwest Kansas.

High fire danger is also expected over western Kansas Sunday with the gusty winds and low relative humidity.

Mild weather will continue into early next week, but there are signs that much cooler temperatures could return later in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 42

Christmas Eve: Sun and high clouds. Breezy. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 74

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: SW/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 44

Sat: High: 62 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 71 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy, windy and warm.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 36 Mostly sunny. Cooler.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 39 Morning clouds, afternoon sun.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 26 Mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler.

Thu: High: 39 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

