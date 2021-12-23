Advertisement

Suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Andover

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is among agencies that responded to an officer-involved...
The Butler County Sheriff's Office is among agencies that responded to an officer-involved shooting that happened late on the night of Dec. 22 in Andover.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:08 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Police Department confirms a possible burglary suspect was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in the 1000 block of West Highway 54, in Andover.

Police said an investigation into a possible burglary at a storage-unit facility led up to the shooting reported about 10:30 p.m. The suspect was the only person injured, the Andover PD confirmed.

