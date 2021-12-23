Suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Police Department confirms a possible burglary suspect was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in the 1000 block of West Highway 54, in Andover.

Police said an investigation into a possible burglary at a storage-unit facility led up to the shooting reported about 10:30 p.m. The suspect was the only person injured, the Andover PD confirmed.

Stick with KWCH on air and online for further information once police release further details from the call.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.