Advertisement

WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police have identified Brandon White, 37, of Wichita, and Rayburn Langston, 60, of...
Witnesses describe moments leading up to deadly wrong-way crash
A Douglas County District Court judge ordered a new trial in the case of Albert Wilson. Wilson...
Douglas County DA dismissing Albert Wilson case
The Butler County Sheriff's Office is among agencies that responded to an officer-involved...
Suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Andover
The KBI and Fort Scott Police Department are searching for 23-year-old Dawson Mitchell. He is a...
Police arrest person of interest in SE Kansas double murder
Injury accident near Kellogg and West
Wichita police identify 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Kellogg

Latest News

Experts weigh in on COVID-19 antibody pills.
What to know about COVID-19 antiviral pills
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
Dashcam video shows a Maine State Trooper rescuing an 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's.
Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
LIVE: Jury reaches ‘trial outcome’ on Potter over Daunte Wright’s killing