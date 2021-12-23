Where’s Shane? Wichita Art Mania

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Wichita Art Museum to get a look at Wichita Art Mania! This morning we’ll be getting hands-on with some fun art projects, and talking about this neat, free event right after Christmas! Visit three art-making stations, check out a screening of the comedy Gnomeo and Juliet ... and more!

You can find more information at www.wichitaartmuseum.org/event/winter-art-mania-3.

