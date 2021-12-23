Advertisement

Wichita State blows out Prairie View A&M in final non-conference game

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Coming off perhaps its worst offensive outing of the season in Saturday’s 62-52 home loss to North Texas, The Wichita State University men’s basketball team responded with statistically its best scoring game of the season in a 102-66 romp against winless Prairie View A&M of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Wichita State hit nearly half of its shots and saw eight players score at least six points, six in double figures.

Tyson Etienne shook off recent shooting struggles to lead the Shockers with 20 points in 25 minutes. The sophomore guard hit six of 11 field goals, including two of four three-point attempts and all six of his free throws. Morris Udeze scored 16, followed by Clarence Jackson with 15 and Dexter Dennis with 14.

Jackson started for Joe Pleasant who sat out with an injury along with Wichita State’s third-leading scorer, Ricky Council IV. Despite only using eight players, the Shockers had more than enough to dominate Prairie View A&M.

Wichita State led virtually the entire way, breaking a 2-2 tie a little more than a minute into the game and building a 57-33 halftime lead. The Shockers didn’t let up much in the final 20 minutes.

Next up, Wichita State jumps into conference play with a Dec. 29 road test at East Carolina. The Shockers follow with their first home American Athletic Conference game on New Year’s Day against Memphis, a club ranked in the top 10 of preseason national polls.

They then get a week off before traveling to No. 13 Houston on Jan. 8. The first three tests could be critical in determining how high in the conference the Shockers could finish at the end of the 18-game AAC grind.

