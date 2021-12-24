A bit cooler, but still mild for Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for Christmas Day and into the start of next week.

A few sprinkles or brief rain showers will be possible this evening mainly over northern Kansas. The overall chance is low, and if any rain develops, amounts will remain light with only a few hundredths of an inch possible.

A cold front moving through the state overnight will bring cooler weather for Christmas, though temperatures will still remain well above average for late December. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s with sunshine and light winds.

Warmer weather will return on Sunday with more clouds. South and southwest winds will gust over 30 mph statewide. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Gusts to 50 mph are likely over western Kansas, which will lead to very high fire danger during the afternoon with low relative humidity.

Mild weather will continue through Tuesday before a stronger cold front brings a return to colder weather by the middle to end of next week. High temperatures could return to the 30s and 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty early. Low: 39

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 41

Sun: High: 71 Cloudy, windy and warm.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 36 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 40 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 20 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 16 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

