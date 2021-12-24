Advertisement

A bit cooler, but still mild for Christmas

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s
Forecast high temperatures for Christmas.
Forecast high temperatures for Christmas.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for Christmas Day and into the start of next week.

A few sprinkles or brief rain showers will be possible this evening mainly over northern Kansas. The overall chance is low, and if any rain develops, amounts will remain light with only a few hundredths of an inch possible.

A cold front moving through the state overnight will bring cooler weather for Christmas, though temperatures will still remain well above average for late December. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s with sunshine and light winds.

Warmer weather will return on Sunday with more clouds. South and southwest winds will gust over 30 mph statewide. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Gusts to 50 mph are likely over western Kansas, which will lead to very high fire danger during the afternoon with low relative humidity.

Mild weather will continue through Tuesday before a stronger cold front brings a return to colder weather by the middle to end of next week. High temperatures could return to the 30s and 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty early. Low: 39

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 41

Sun: High: 71 Cloudy, windy and warm.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 36 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 40 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 20 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 16 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is among agencies that responded to an officer-involved...
Suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Andover
police lights
Deadly shooting at Cowley State Fishing Lake ruled homicide
A Douglas County District Court judge ordered a new trial in the case of Albert Wilson. Wilson...
Douglas County DA dismissing Albert Wilson case
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking...
United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

Latest News

what's next
Record warmth on Christmas Eve, cooler on Christmas Day
Christmas forecast for Wichita.
Mild weather for Christmas
Warm Christmas across Kansas
Dreaming of a warm Christmas
3 day forecast for Wichita.
Staying mild through Christmas