Christmas Eve hours for major retailers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you still have people to cross off your list, you’ll want to make sure you make it to the store before closing time.

To help you out, we’ve compiled of list of holiday hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Ace Hardware: Hours: Most open regular hours Friday.

Barnes & Noble: Hours: All stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day

Bath & Body Works: Hours: Varies, but stores close at 4 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Hours: Vary but most open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.

Best Buy: Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Christmas Day

Burlington: Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.

buybuy Baby: Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Cabela’s: Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day

Costco Wholesale: Hours: Hours can vary but many clubs open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

CVS Christmas: Hours: Varies, but many open regular hours Christmas Eve, however, pharmacy hours can vary. Most locations open Christmas Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas Day.

Dillard’s: Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., can vary by mall; closed Christmas Day.

Dollar General: Hours: Stores will close 10 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Dollar Tree: Hours: Varies, but most will operate with abbreviated hours; closed Christmas Day.

DSW: Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed Christmas

Family Dollar: Hours: Varies, but most will operate with abbreviated hours; closed Christmas Day.

Five Below: Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Foot Locker: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

GameStop: Hours: Varies, but many open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Gap: Hours: Varies, but most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas.

Guitar Center: Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.

Hobby Lobby: Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day and Sunday, Dec. 26.

Home Depot: Hours: Vary, but many open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.

HomeGoods: Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas.

JCPenney: Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Joann Stores: Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Kay’s Jewelers: Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Kirkland’s: Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Kohl’s: Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Lids: Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Lowe’s: Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Marshalls: Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Menards: Hours: Stores close at 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Michaels: Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Office Depot, OfficeMax: Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Old Navy: Hours: Vary, but most stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Petco: Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

PetSmart: Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

REI: Hours: Varies, but many close at 6 p.m.; closed Christmas.

Ross: Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club: Hours: Clubs close at 6 p.m Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Shoe Carnival: Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Target: Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

T.J. Maxx: Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Ulta Beauty: Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; closed on Christmas Day.

Walgreens: Hours: Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours vary Friday; open Christmas Day.

Walmart: Hours: All stores close at 6 p.m. Friday; all locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Zales: Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

