COVID-19 testing demand on rise with surge in cases

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As COVID-19 cases surge again, there’s a heightened demand for testing ahead of the holidays. Locally, the Sedgwick County testing clinic, along with several testing centers will be closed over the weekend. However, there are options. Eyewitness News learned Wichita’s Any Lab Test Now location, near 21st Street North and Rock Road will be open for limited appointments.

“I know it’s difficult to find a play that is open right now, so we’re trying to balance giving our staff a much-needed break and also being available to the community,” said Marcee Locke, owner of Any Lab Test Now of Wichita.

And after the holidays, you can expect more testing changes in Wichita. Wichita State University’s Hughes Metroplex is closed for COVID testing, but Kansas health officials are opening a new COVID mass testing site a couple of miles away. It’s a walk-in testing location inside Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center at 1847 North Chautauqua Street, near 17th Street North and Hillside.

Testing centers, like Any Lab Test Now, will also be accessible in the New Year.

“We have definitely seen an uptick. And, you know, we do quite a bit of testing for travel, specifically,” Locke said. “Just because we can get those results back so fast.”

She said antigen tests come back in about 10 minutes with PCR test results taking about 30 minutes. You can read an explainer between antigen and PCR testing here: https://www.umassmed.edu/news/news-archives/2021/11/whats-the-difference-between-a-pcr-and-antigen-covid-19-test/.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s new mass testing site at Chester Lewis Academy will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can test more than 200 patients per day, the state health department said. From this site, people can expect their results in about two days.

People looking to get tested can find the site details and pre-register at KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com.

