Hutchinson man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Texas murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday arrested a man wanted in connection with a murder that happened last month in Austin, Texas. That man, Joseph Tedder, 22, is from Hutchinson, CBS DFW confirms. Police arrested Tedder after catching him shoplifting and learned he was wanted in connection with an early November deadly shooting.

Tedder is accused of shooting and killing a man during a drug deal.

From police, CBS DFW reported Tedder is being held at the Allegheny County Jail on the homicide warrant and awaiting charges from the shoplifting arrest.

