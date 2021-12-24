Advertisement

Kansas governor breaks with Biden in appeal to GOP voters

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has signaled her efforts to appeal to moderate Republican and GOP-leaning independent voters whose support is necessary for her to win a tough reelection race in Kansas next year.

A recent example was her signing Republican legislation aimed at helping Kansas workers resist COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Kelly is like other governors in Michigan and Wisconsin in trying to win a second term against midterm political headwinds helping Republicans. She’s doing it in a state former President Donald Trump carried twice.

Her attempt to stake out ground in the political center has irritated some Democrats in the short term. But others argue it’s a tactic that could work for her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police have identified Brandon White, 37, of Wichita, and Rayburn Langston, 60, of...
Witnesses describe moments leading up to deadly wrong-way crash
A Douglas County District Court judge ordered a new trial in the case of Albert Wilson. Wilson...
Douglas County DA dismissing Albert Wilson case
The Butler County Sheriff's Office is among agencies that responded to an officer-involved...
Suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Andover
The KBI and Fort Scott Police Department are searching for 23-year-old Dawson Mitchell. He is a...
Police arrest person of interest in SE Kansas double murder
Injury accident near Kellogg and West
Wichita police identify 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Kellogg

Latest News

Wichita Public Schools paraeducator Pam Coker is grateful for community support after losing...
Community responds to help hard-working Wichita woman scrambling after car fire
Albert Wilson
DA dismisses Albert Wilson case
Elf on the roof
4You: Kansans spreading holiday cheer
A donation of hay is hauled away to help a Russell County rancher impacted by wildfires.
Fellow Kan. ag producers kicking in donations for farmers, ranchers impacted by wildfires