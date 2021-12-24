Advertisement

Kansas High Court searches for parent to fill position on state child welfare task force

FILE - Kansas Statehouse (AP)
FILE - Kansas Statehouse (AP)(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One parent with experience in the child welfare system will be chosen as a voting member of the Task Force on Permanency Planning.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it needs a parent with experience in the child welfare system to serve on its Task Force on Permanency Planning.

The Court said the Task Force is a multi-disciplinary committee that examines and makes recommendations for improvements to child welfare court proceedings. It includes professionals who work in the field - including:

  • Judges;
  • Guardians ad litem;
  • Representatives of Court Appointed Special Advocate® programs;
  • Mental health and substance abuse providers;
  • Representatives of the Department for Children and Families; and
  • Youth with experience in the child welfare system.

The Court said the volunteer chosen to fill the position will be a voting member of the task force and serve a four-year term. They will be eligible for travel reimbursement to attend meetings calculated at the same rate as for state employees.

To be considered for the position, the Court said residents must complete the online parent representative application HERE.

Applications will be open until Feb. 28, 2022.

The Court said the Task Force on Permanency Planning approves, monitors and helps implement projects which include:

  • Certification of Court Appointed Special Advocate® and citizen review board programs statewide;
  • Child welfare training;
  • Annual child in need of care and juvenile offender codebooks;
  • Revision of child in need of care and juvenile offender forms;
  • Special projects that are designed to meet state and federal requirements; and
  • Legislative testimony.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is among agencies that responded to an officer-involved...
Suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Andover
police lights
Deadly shooting at Cowley State Fishing Lake ruled homicide
A Douglas County District Court judge ordered a new trial in the case of Albert Wilson. Wilson...
Douglas County DA dismissing Albert Wilson case
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking...
United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

Latest News

FILE - Broadband
Kansas opens applications for Broadband Acceleration Grant Program
According to the LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard for December, consumer spending in the area is...
Christmas Eve hours for major retailers
FILE
Kansas Emergency Management starts to collect damage assessments from historic winds, wildfires
Free COVID testing
COVID-19 testing demand on rise with surge in cases