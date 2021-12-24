Kansas opens applications for Broadband Acceleration Grant Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for broadband acceleration grants are now open.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the application window for the Broadband Acceleration Grant Program has opened.

“Access to high-speed internet is critical for Kansans to access health care, education, and compete in an increasingly digital economy,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration is committed to getting every Kansas home and business connected. I encourage anyone who qualifies to apply for this round of Broadband Acceleration Grants.”

Gov. Kelly said the Broadband Acceleration Grant Program is crucial to the state’s plan to address broadband gaps statewide. She said funds will be targeted to areas unlikely to get broadband service without state or federal funding support.

Launched in 2020, Kelly said the program is poised to invest $85 million over a decade to bridge the digital divide in Kansas, thanks to broadband modernization funding provided by the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.

“Broadband Acceleration Grants are a powerful tool to provide more Kansans with the high-speed internet they need to compete economically and improve their quality of life,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We will continue building partnerships with innovative, visionary organizations on projects that give Kansas communities an edge now and well into the future.”

Kelly said grant requests max out at $1 million, which requires a 50% match for the construction of high-quality, reliable broadband infrastructure in the Sunflower State. She said the program prioritizes applications that address underserved areas, economically distressed communities and areas with compelling needs.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, with final applications due by noon on Feb. 11, 2022.

“The Broadband Acceleration Grant Program is one of the key building blocks we have put in place at the Kansas Office of Broadband Development (KOBD) to accelerate broadband expansion across the state and build upon the work we completed as part of the pandemic response programs,” KOBD Director Stanley Adams said. “We’ve long known of the significant digital divide in Kansas, and the pandemic reinforced what we need to do. We are prepared to seize the opportunity to connect every Kansan with the broadband access they need and deserve.”

Kelly said the Kansas Office of Broadband Development will host webinar opportunities in January.

