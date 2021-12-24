Advertisement

Record warmth on Christmas Eve, cooler on Christmas Day

The wind is back as well
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to Christmas Eve with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mostly sunny skies and a stronger/gusty southwest wind will take temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon, or thirty degrees above normal.

While a few record highs are possible today in places like Salina and southwest Kansas, we would have to climb to 83 (1955) to tie a record in Wichita! However, a high of 74 would be the second warmest Christmas Eve on record.

A cold front will sweep through the state tonight clearing the path for a cooler Christmas Day. However, highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday keep us well above average. Unfortunately, like the past few fronts, this one will not bring much, if any moisture to the state.

Looking ahead… colder weather is expected to slowly overspread the state next week. A cooler start in the 50s on Monday will fall into the 40s by mid-week. By the New Year’s Day, we are expecting in the lower 30s, or ten degrees below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 74.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and wind. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, not a swarm. Wind: NW/NE 5-15. High: 63.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 71. Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 36. High: 57. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Tue: Low: 39. High: 63. Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: Low: 26. High: 39. Partly cloudy, breezy, and much colder.

Thu: Low: 17. High: 41. Mostly sunny.

