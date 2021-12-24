Wichita airport calm despite Christmas travel estimate approaching pre-pandemic record

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The announcement that United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights comes as AAA (Triple-A) estimates more than 109 million Americans are expected to travel by air or on the road for Christmas. That number is close to the pre-pandemic record of 119 million travelers for Christmas in 2019.

Thursday, Eyewitness observed a relatively calm scene at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport without the longer lines and crowds gathered that could usually be expected two days out from Christmas. Thursday afternoon, there were few people scatted at checkout counters, in TSA lines or waiting to collect their luggage.

Travelers said they were anticipating a different scenario, arriving hours ahead of time, preparing for long waits.

“My TSA line that I went to was less than five minutes,” said one man at Wichita’s main airport, traveling home from a business trip.

Another passenger at Eisenhower, flying home to see family, described her travel experience as “pretty chill.”

With better-than-expected experiences at airports for Christmas travelers, AAA Travel Advisor Matt Bert said the new COVID-19 variant might be a deterrent for people choosing to take long road trips instead of fly to their destinations.

“Omicron variant that is now rampant, people are going to decide whether or not they’re going to go,” he said. “A lot of people have travel plans and they don’t want to change that.”

Arriving in Wichita Thursday, Stuart Hayes, who began his journey in the United Kingdom, said it was a strange feeling to see the airport be relatively empty compared to what he anticipated.

“It seems, they say, a lot of people have backed out because of the tightening regulations because of the omicron variant,” Hayes said.

For those planning to travel by plane on Christmas Eve AAA still advises to plan on arriving early because you can never accurately predict the crowd and the situation the day before Christmas could be much different than what travelers experienced in recent days. Employees at Eisenhower National Airport said they’re expecting more of the same to what they saw Thursday.

