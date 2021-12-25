Advertisement

Native American KU students want a say in criminal cases

FILE - Police find "Native Hosts" panel stolen from KU art museum
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Some Native American students at the University of Kansas want a say in criminal cases involving vandalism and thefts at the “Native Hosts” art exhibit.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that members of the First Nations Student Association have asked the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office to include them in processing of the criminal cases. Doctoral student D’Arlyn Bell said the crimes made Native American students feel “targeted.”

Two students have been charged with stealing part of the art exhibit titled “Native Hosts,” by artist Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds. It is installed outside the Spencer Museum of Art. The theft happened around Sept. 29, more than three weeks after two unidentified people damaged four of the pieces.

No charges have been filed in the vandalism.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

