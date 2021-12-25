No snow under the Christmas tree this year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny skies and light winds across Kansas today with temperatures slightly cooler than Friday, however remaining well above normal for late December.

Overall a beautiful Christmas Day across Kansas with nice weather expected statewide. Wind speeds should remain less than 15 mph with afternoon temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Clouds increase tonight as a warm-front develops across southwest Kansas. Sunday morning temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. A developing area of low pressure and advancing warm-front will make it breezy on Sunday and even warmer. Highs will reach the 60s and lower 70s. The trade-off, it will be windy and mostly cloudy. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible with a high fire danger across western Kansas.

Another cold front moves through Sunday night, knocking temperatures back into the 50s on Monday, with 60s returning on Tuesday. A stronger cold front moves through on Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s on Wednesday. Even with these weather disturbances, dry weather will persist for the next 7 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy by late day. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 62

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 10-20;gusty. High: 71

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 10-15. Low: 38

Mon: High: 57 Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds overnight.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 40 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 20 Partly cloudy, mostly sunny by afternoon.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

New Year’s Day: High: 37 Low: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

