Skyhawks football team suits up on Christmas Eve, helps family in need

By Grant DeMars
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Skyhawks football team suited up on Christmas Eve to bring holiday cheer, a holiday meal, and presents to a local family in need Friday.

“We’re just here supporting the community like it supports us.” Skyhawks player Dakota Wright said.

The team spent roughly an hour with the family at their home while they ate and unwrapped gifts. The team hopes this is a holiday the family will remember for a long time, and is happy they could make a difference this year.

“Everyone needs help sometime,” Eddie Hartfield, a co-owner of the team said. “That’s what our program is about, even with our players. We tell them to try to be the best person you can be.”

Team members Friday said the look on the family’s faces as they opened their gifts, was a present in itself.

“To see the surprise on their face was outstanding.” Samson Geanty, a Skyhawks player said. “It made me feel good inside and everybody else too.”

