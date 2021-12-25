Advertisement

Two WPD officers hurt, suspect dead in early-morning shooting

Two officers shot while following up on a domestic violence call.
Two officers shot while following up on a domestic violence call.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita police officers are recovering after being shot overnight in S. Wichita early Christmas morning. The man police say shot them is dead.

It happened a little after 1:00 this morning at an apartment complex near Pawnee and Broadway. Police tell us officers were checking on a man who was involved in a felony domestic violence case from Friday. The officers were allowed into the apartment, but police say there was a struggle between two officers and the suspect.

Police say the suspect got a gun and fired several times at the officers. The officers were struck, but able to get out of the apartment. Both were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The SWAT team was called in to try to get the man to come out of the apartment, but police say he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the apartment a few hours after the initial call.

No one else was hurt.

