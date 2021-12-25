Windy, warmer Sunday with high fire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be warmer with gusty winds and high fire danger.

A few sprinkles or brief rain showers cannot be ruled out during the morning over portions of south central and eastern Kansas. If any rain develops, amounts will remain to a few hundredths of an inch or less.

Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day over eastern Kansas, but sunshine will return for western Kansas. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s to near 70.

Southwest will gust up to 50 mph over western Kansas during the afternoon. The gusty winds, combined with low relative humidity, will lead to very high fire danger.

The winds will not be quite as strong over central and eastern Kansas, but gusts between 30 and 40 mph are still expected.

Temperatures will turn cooler on Monday with highs back in the low to mid 50s.

A stronger cold front is set to move through the state on Tuesday. Ahead of the front, it will be mild with highs in the 60s for southern Kansas. Gusty winds over southern Kansas will lead to another potential for high fire danger.

Northern Kansas will be turning colder throughout the day as the front passes through. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s during the afternoon with a gusty north wind.

Much colder air will settle in behind the front on Wednesday with highs in the 30s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. Low: 40

Tomorrow: Slight chance of sprinkles or a brief shower during the morning, otherwise cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 68

Tomorrow Night: Clearing skies. Breezy. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 34

Mon: High: 54 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 41 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 19 Partly cloudy. Much cooler.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 14 Sunny.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 37 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

