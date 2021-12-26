Advertisement

Local hat store is giving back this holiday season

Hatman Jacks gives back this christmas
Hatman Jacks gives back this christmas(KWCH)
By Chelsea Croft
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A national treasure Hatman Jacks is the third-largest hat store in the country. It has been attracting people from coast to coast looking for special gifts this holiday season.

Jack Kellogg, the proprietor of Hatman Jack’s, says, “it’s an anomaly, it’s a throwback and it’s completely unusual.”

Hatman Jacks sees many people stop in this time of year looking for not only a unique gift but a special experience too.

Kellogg, says, “during the holidays especially, people bring in their family and sometimes they’ll just buy hats for everybody, it’s great. it’s a tradition, it’s a fun thing because each person when they try on a hat, brings out an aspect of their personality. it’s fun, people laugh.”

Shaping and selling hats in Delano for nearly five decades, Kellogg says he enjoys seeing generations of families come in every holiday season to keep traditions alive.

“I’m working with people who came in as young children and are now bringing in their grandchildren. literally, it’s a three-generational thing,” Kellogg said.

Ever since Kellogg started the business he’s strived to have customers leave with a personal experience picking out and shaping the right hat to best compliment their features.

With his grandfather starting a business in Delano with his brother in 1922, Kellogg takes great pride that he can continue the Kellogg family’s 100-year tradition within the community.

