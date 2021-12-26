Advertisement

Roller coaster temperatures likely

There will be plenty of back and forth in the final days of 2021
Bigger temperature changes are coming midweek.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures will cool down a bit for the start of the week, but even colder weather awaits for midweek. A series of cold fronts will make their way across the Plains, but the forecast remains dry for much of Kansas throughout the week.

Look for much less wind on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will increase during the day, but no there’s no chance of any rain. North winds will start turning to the south late in the day.

Some showers may move through southeast Kansas Monday night and early Tuesday, but almost all of it will remain east of the Flint Hills. Another cold front moves into Kansas Tuesday afternoon with highs mainly in the 50s. North winds will start increasing during the day and colder air invades Tuesday night.

Look for highs in the 30s midweek with sunshine on Wednesday.

A potential winter storm may be coming through the area over the New Years Eve/Day timeframe. Details are unclear now, but chances for snow and bitterly cold temperatures look like a strong possibility in the holiday weekend. Stay tuned.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: S/N 10-20. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; not as warm. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 42.

Tue: High: 64 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 21 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 30 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 21 Cloudy; rain/snow mix. Windy and much colder.

Sun: High: 29 Low: 10 Becoming sunny; colder

