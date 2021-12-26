Sprinkles, cloudy and windy today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hard to believe there’s actually “green” on the radar this morning.

Those radar echos have yet to produce an reports of actual rain- but we are hoping for a few sprinkles. The lowest layers of the atmosphere remain very dry, so most of what you see on your Storm Team 12 App is evaporating before it hits the ground. Cloudy, windy with a few sprinkles possible across central and eastern Kansas today. Dry and more sunshine expected across western Kansas as a weather system moves into the Plains this afternoon. It will be unseasonably warm too with record high temperatures possible for a few locations- including Wichita, Russell, Salina. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s and low 70s statewide.

Wind gusts will be strongest across western Kansas (gusts 40-50 mph), creating a very high grassland fire danger through early evening. Turning cooler tonight with diminishing winds after midnight. Monday morning lows will drop into the teens, 20s and 30s. Sunshine will great us on Monday morning, however clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler too, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Another weather system and stronger cold front move through Kansas on Tuesday with temperatures steady or falling through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday afternoon will range from the 30s in northern Kansas to the 40s and low 50s elsewhere. Much colder on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. By New Years Eve and New Year’s Day another weather system moves into Kansas bringing colder temperatures and maybe a chance of wintry weather. Stay tuned for more updates as the week progresses.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Slight chance of sprinkles through midday, otherwise cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-25; gusty. High: 70

Tonight: Clearing skies. Diminishing wind. Wind: SW/N 15-20. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Sunny morning, with increasing high clouds through the day. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 54

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 41

Tue: High: 66 Morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 19 Partly cloudy. Much cooler.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 16 Sunny.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy, a slight chance of wintry mix.

Sun: High: 34 Low: 13 Becoming sunny, much colder.

