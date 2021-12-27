Advertisement

Another cold front on the way

By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another cold front will be coming through Kansas on Tuesday, delivering even colder weather for the middle of the week. Unfortunately, when it comes to badly needed precipitation, there won’t be very much for our immediate area. Some rain will pass through southeast Kansas overnight and early Tuesday, but it won’t amount to much.

Highs on Tuesday will range from 40s in northwest Kansas to low 60s near Wichita. Gusty winds from the north will elevate the fire danger for most of the state.

Wednesday looks to have sunshine, but it will remain cold with highs in the 30s to near 40.

A bit milder for Thursday and Friday with some 50s and 60s late in the week. However, we are expecting a winter storm to arrive on New Years Day. It will bring chances for icy weather near Wichita early in the day, then changing to all snow. Central and western Kansas should be all snow. It’s too early to speculate on how much will fall in Kansas, but it could have a big impact on road conditions for the holiday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: E/SE 10-20. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: W/N 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 24.

Wed: High: 43 Turning mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 31 Turning mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 24 Low: 11 Icy mix early, then a chance of snow. Windy and colder.

Sun: High: 29 Low: 7 Sunny.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 15 Sunny.

