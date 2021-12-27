Advertisement

Autopsy on Cedric Lofton reveals manner of death as homicide

The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ" Lofton died while in the custody of the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) in Wichita in Sept. 2021.(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An autopsy released Monday afternoon by Sedgwick County said the manner of death of CJ Lofton, who died while in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody in September, was homicide. The Corrections employees involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the District Attorney investigates.

The autopsy listed the cause of death as “complications of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle restrained in the prone position.” It said Lofton developed cardiopulmonary arrest after handcuffs were applied and while he was in a prone position during the incident on Sept. 24.

Lofton also suffered a brain injury, acute respiratory failure and acute kidney injury.

The incident with Corrections employees began at around 4:20 a.m. when Lofton was allowed to exit his cell. Six minutes later, two JIAC staff members grabbed Lofton’s arms, but Lofton freed his right arm and punched a staff member in the head. Staff struggled with Lofton but eventually restrained him with additional assistance.

Lofton’s ankles were shackled and he was rolled to a prone position. He continue to struggle, and handcuffs were applied more than 45 minutes after Lofton exited his cell. He was calmed, but Lofton lost his pulse at 5:12. Staff began chest compressions and called for additional personnel.

More to come...

