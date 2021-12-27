Advertisement

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of his teachers to get an update on her COVID-19 symptoms, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials are cutting isolation restrictions for Americans who test positive for the coronavirus and shortening the time that close contacts have to quarantine. People with the virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days. People exposed to the virus can also leave quarantine after five days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the changes Monday.

CDC officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that the coronavirus is most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptom onset. The decision also was influenced by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near Dewey and Main leaves one dead
Police identify man killed in Christmas crash
Hatman Jacks gives back this christmas
Local hat store is giving back this holiday season
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Autopsy on Cedric Lofton reveals manner of death as homicide
Two officers shot while following up on a domestic violence call.
Two WPD officers hurt, suspect dead in early-morning shooting
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Harvard vs. Kansas Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all