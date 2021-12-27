Advertisement

Harvard vs. Kansas Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

Kansas is searching for a replacement opponent
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stephen F. Austin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KU Athletics
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s basketball game vs. Harvard scheduled on Wednesday, December 29, has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program. The game will not be rescheduled this season.

KU is currently looking for an opponent to fill the cancellation by Harvard to play this Wednesday, December 29, at Allen Fieldhouse. All tickets issued for the Harvard game will automatically be transferred with the details of the new opponent once that is finalized.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two officers shot while following up on a domestic violence call.
Two WPD officers hurt, suspect dead in early-morning shooting
Crash near Dewey and Main leaves one dead
1 dead after crash near Dewey and Main
Wichita firefighters worked a house fire in the 600 block of N. Tracy, near Central and West...
Crews respond to house fire in west Wichita on Christmas Eve
Hatman Jacks gives back this christmas
Local hat store is giving back this holiday season
Ahmad is a refugee who fled Afghanistan and now lives in Wichita. Attorney James Thompson and...
Family who fled Afghanistan celebrates first Christmas in Kansas

Latest News

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita State blows out Prairie View A&M in final non-conference game
Pack, Nowell lead Kansas State past McNeese State, 74-59
K-State handles McNeese State, 74-59
KU-Colorado game cancelled due to COVID-19
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
K-State to wear Wildfire Recovery Helmet decal for TaxAct Texas Bowl