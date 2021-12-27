Holiday travelers take to the skies as flight cancellations grow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For travelers boarding a plane this holiday weekend, a worry has become if their flight will be grounded.

Many airline passengers face thousands of cancellations of flights, and more are showing up for Monday.

Besides a long day on planes, there’s been little to worry about for most travelers at Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita.

“I just had to get up early this morning. Traveling down from the west coast, so I had to get up at about three o’clock in the morning,” said Victoria Wheatonyoung, traveling from Seattle.

It made for an easy flight day getting back for Sherrie Hill, who returned with her family from a vacation to Universal and Disneyworld.

“We are returning home from Orlando, Florida.” Sherrie Hill said, “This was pretty easy. The first time we ever traveled with Allegiant, and we delayed about an hour going out, but our flights didn’t cancel.”

It’s as others are coming into Wichita, still in the depths of holiday celebrations.

“Travel every year or so to come to see family,” said Ava Knowles, who is visiting from Florida.

There haven’t been many issues Sunday at Eisenhower besides a handful of delays.

Nationwide, many travelers are facing a headache this holiday. Hundreds of flights have been canceled Sunday by airlines citing staffing shortages with the spread of the Omicron variant.

Flight Aware reported about 1,300 cancellations as of Sunday evening. That’s up from nearly 1,000 the day before.

There are already a couple of hundred cancellations.

However, for most passengers, the plane ride isn’t the fixture of this holiday. It’s time they’ve spent with family.

“My family enjoyed it a little bit better because it was kind of the true meaning of Christmas.” Hill said, “We didn’t do gifts this year. The gift was the actual trip and vacations. We got to spend seven, eight days together, and I think it really makes us closer.”

Or the time they’ll have together in the days to come.

Wheatonyoung said, “It means the world to me. It’s the first time I’ve probably seen my family in about two years.”

“Sometimes it does get hard because there’s so many of them, you can get overwhelmed really easily, but they’re all amazing, and I love them all,” Knowles said.

