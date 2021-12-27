Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after deadly stabbing in Lakin

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Kearny County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Christmas morning in Lakin, Kansas.

The Kearny County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call on Saturday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:15 a.m., requesting help in the area of 304 East Waterman Ave. in Lakin. When arriving at the parking area of an apartment building, the responding deputy discovered a male subject who had suffered fatal stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI for investigative assistance at approximately 9:35 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene and began investigating.

The victim has been identified as Cristofer J. Davilla-Cardoza, 23, of Lakin. An autopsy was performed.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. Tips can also been sent to the Kearny County Sheriff’s Office at 620-355-6211 or kcso@pld.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near Dewey and Main leaves one dead
Police identify man killed in Christmas crash
Hatman Jacks gives back this christmas
Local hat store is giving back this holiday season
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Autopsy on Cedric Lofton reveals manner of death as homicide
Two officers shot while following up on a domestic violence call.
Two WPD officers hurt, suspect dead in early-morning shooting
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Harvard vs. Kansas Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

Latest News

FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for Jimmy Dunkel, a...
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing man
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Autopsy on Cedric Lofton reveals manner of death as homicide