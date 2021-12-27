Homicide investigation underway after deadly stabbing in Lakin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Kearny County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Christmas morning in Lakin, Kansas.

The Kearny County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call on Saturday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:15 a.m., requesting help in the area of 304 East Waterman Ave. in Lakin. When arriving at the parking area of an apartment building, the responding deputy discovered a male subject who had suffered fatal stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI for investigative assistance at approximately 9:35 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene and began investigating.

The victim has been identified as Cristofer J. Davilla-Cardoza, 23, of Lakin. An autopsy was performed.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. Tips can also been sent to the Kearny County Sheriff’s Office at 620-355-6211 or kcso@pld.com.

