Week of December 27: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Program Director, Associate Degree in Nursing | WSU Tech | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11778265 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple Adjunct teaching positions, Academic Advisor, Admissions Counselor, multiple Program Director positions

TUESDAY: Excavator Operator - Earthwork/Dirt Division | Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11550168 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple construction trades positions, Foremen, Project Managers, heavy equipment operators, CDL Truck Driver

WEDNESDAY: Welder Helper | Kice Industries, Inc. | Park City | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11784742 | Also available on KansasWorks.com and Indeed.com: Design Engineer, 3D Layout Designer, Electrical Panel Builder, Lab Manager

THURSDAY: Installation Technician | AT&T | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11777476 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Field Sales Rep, Area Manager-External Affairs, multiple Retail Sales Consultant positions, Retail Store Manager

FRIDAY: Director of Information Services | USD 490 - El Dorado | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11784922 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Building Aide, Bus Aides/Van Drivers, Bus Driver

