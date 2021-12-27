Wichita police ask for help in search for missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a man reported from his home in the 8200 block of East Pawnee. Police say 66-year-old Jimmy Dunkel utilizes a wheelchair and has medical needs that require medication.

Police say Dunkel was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, at his home on East Pawnee. They say he may need medical assistance. Dunkel stands about 5′11, weighs about 175 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may see Dunkel or knows where he could be should call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.