Winter is coming after one more unseasonable day

Cooldown coming this week
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While we tied a heat record Sunday in Wichita, your Monday will be 15 degrees cooler. Expect highs to top out in the mid to low 50s across the state. Tomorrow, December will treat us to one more breezy warm day as most of the state will to return to the 60s. But that could be if for the ‘spring-like’ weather for a while. We’ve got two cold fronts looking to make some big statements this week.

The first front arrives Tuesday night and drops temps by 20° across the state. By Wednesday, we are looking at highs in the 30s and 40s. Then by Friday night, another front lines up, this one bringing rain, snow, and everything in between (meaning, yes some mix and ice is possible). And it’s looking like there’s a possibility we could ring in 2022 with some fresh snow for some in Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds; not as warm. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Sunny but breezy. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 23 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 30 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 26 Cloudy; rain/snow mix. Windy and much colder.

Sun: High: 33 Low: 10 Becoming sunny.

Mon: High: 40 Low: 16 Sunny; warmer.

