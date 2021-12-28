Advertisement

2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide ages for any of the children.

Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near Dewey and Main leaves one dead
Police identify man killed in Christmas crash
Hatman Jacks gives back this christmas
Local hat store is giving back this holiday season
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Family attorney releases statement after autopsy on Cedric Lofton reveals manner of death as homicide
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Two officers shot while following up on a domestic violence call.
Two WPD officers hurt, suspect dead in early-morning shooting

Latest News

The Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory is among free COVID-19 testing...
Free COVID-19 testing locations in Wichita vary by result times
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Holmes jury ends fourth inconclusive day of deliberations