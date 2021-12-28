Colder statewide; few flurries for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much colder air will be in Kansas for midweek as temperatures fall to the 30s for most of the state. Some light snow flurries will be possible along and to the north of I-70 early in the day, but by the afternoon, a return to sunshine is expected.

The winds will remain out of the northeast on Wednesday, but wind speeds will be back below 15 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear into Wednesday night.

Thursday will start off with lows in the teens and 20s, but in the afternoon, warmer air returns with highs in the 50s. Some clouds will move through, but dry weather continues.

A winter storm is coming in Friday night and Saturday. The storm could arrive sooner than earlier forecasts were suggesting, so an impact on travel conditions for New Years Eve celebrations are likely. Western Kansas looks to get all snow, but farther east, an icy setup will change to snow. It’s still to early to predict snow and ice amounts, but we should be able to narrow the forecast down by Thursday. Stay tuned.

Bitter wind chills will be common to ring in 2022.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; chilly. Wind: N/NE 10-20. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 43.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 21.

Thu: High: 53 Increasing clouds.

Fri: High: 58 LOw: 36 Becoming partly cloudy; wintry mix overnight.

Sat: High: 19 Low: 14 Icy mix early, then a chance of snow. Windy and colder.

Sun: High: 32 Low: 7 Sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 18 Sunny.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 24 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.