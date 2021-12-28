Family of Cedric Lofton asks for criminal charges after autopsy rules teen’s death a homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family is asking for criminal charges after the official autopsy results rule 17-year-old Cedric Lofton’s death a homicide. The teen died in custody in September . Months later, we’re learning details that led up to his death. Lofton’s family wants the video showing what led up to the teen’s death released.

A spokesperson for Lofton’s family and protestors have bene asking Sedgwick County to release the video since the beginning. But up to this point, the county has refused. We know the Lofton’s family and the family’s attorney watched the video showing what led up to Lofton’s death.

“Does this county as a conspiracy? Does this count as a coverup? I don’t know,” the family spokesperson who goes by “Pastor Moe” said. “What does the law say when the people who are supposed to be investigating a wrongdoing are the people doing the wrong thing?”

On behalf of the family, Moe is speaking for the first time since the autopsy and releasing one of the last photos of Lofton taken before his death. That photo shows the teen unconscious in a hospital bed, connected to several tubes and monitors.

#BREAKING: The family of Cedric "CJ" Lofton released one of the last photos taken of the seventeen-year-old in the hospital before his death.



The teen died in custody, and now the autopsy report officially rules Cedric's death as a HOMICIDE. pic.twitter.com/YIhivV9vjb — Caroline Elliott (@KWCHCaroline) December 28, 2021

“You have preliminary coroner’s reports, which would seem to me was misrepresented in the press conference in stating that he just had a minor scratch and there were no life-threatening injuries,” Moe said. “But we have photographs that show

Lofton died on the morning of Sept. 26, two days after police responded to his foster father’s home after a caller reported Lofton having a mental health breakdown and paranoia. Lofton, died while in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody. The Corrections employees involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the District Attorney investigates.

“They should have been suspended immediately without pay. They should not be getting paid right now,” Moe said. Criminal charges should be found.”

The autopsy listed the cause of death as “complications of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle restrained in the prone position.” It said Lofton developed cardiopulmonary arrest after handcuffs were applied and while he was in a prone position during the incident on Sept. 24.

Lofton also suffered a brain injury, acute respiratory failure and acute kidney injury. He was also positive for COVID-19. A drug screen showed he had THC and Esmolol, a beta-blocker, in his body, but no alcohol or other drugs. The report also said Lofton had COVID-19 at the time of his death.

The attorney for Lofton’s family alos released a statement in response to the official autopsy report that the 17-year-old’s manner of death was homicide. The statement is as follows:

“This confirms our belief that Sedgwick County personnel at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) in Wichita killed Cedric.. As supported by the video evidence, these individuals unjustifiably and with excessive and unreasonable force pinned Cedric to the ground, ultimately killing the unarmed, 135-pound, 17-year-old African American teenager. Cedric’s family anxiously awaits the findings of the criminal investigation and believes the Sedgwick County District Attorney should pursue criminal charges against the law enforcement personnel responsible for Cedric’s death. Cedric’s death was caused by the hands of the very authorities that were obligated to protect him and make sure he was safe. Instead, they killed him with conscious disregard for the young life in their keeping.”

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the autopsy report and investigators by the KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office continue. The DA’s office will determine if any charges need to be filed.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.