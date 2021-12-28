Free COVID-19 testing locations in Wichita vary by result times

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 testing continues to be in high demand at most of the free testing locations around Wichita. A primary difference, depending on where you go, is the amount of time you’ll have to wait for results. Free testing options include:

The state-funded testing clinic sends its samples to Topeka and results come back in 48 to 72 hours. But some are taking longer due to the holidays. Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL) can get results in less than 24 hours, as quickly as six to eight hours.

On the last Monday of 2021, it was nonstop traffic at Wichita State’s MDL with cars of people trying to get tested lining up on Oliver between MacArthur and 47th Street South.

Long line for COVID testing at the MDL by 47th & Oliver. @WichitaState is offering this free service without @KDHE reimbursing them.



People will get their results within 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/3RebumNGVu — Lily Wu - KWCH (@KWCHLily) December 27, 2021

“Testing is really important. That’s the reason why we opened the WSUMDL, for high-volume PCR tested, returned very quickly,” WSUMDL Executive Director Tonya Witherspoon said.

WSUMDL is using some of its reserves to pay for the cost of the free tests to the public. Organizers say the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) stopped funding for the WSUMDL, so the lab closed its collection site at the Hughes Metroplex near 29th and Oliver and is only collecting samples at the WSUMDL on South Oliver.

“We know money is running out and that the funds are getting tight, but testing is an important way to continue to stay healthy. So, we’re going to do everything we can to help,” Witherspoon said.

The state’s mass testing site at Chester Lewis Academy had a slow start to the day Monday, but soon traffic picked up with word spread about the free testing option.

Among those getting tested Monday was Shelby Swanson who reported a much quicker experience from the Sedgwick County Health Department’s free testing site on East Harry where there was a five hour wait.

The KDHE’s free testing site at Chester Lewis Academy and the WSUMDL don’t require appointments and both take saliva for their PCR tests. Having to wait on samples sent to Topeka, the KDHE tests come back in 48 to 72 hours.

With Wichita State’s MDL, Witherspoon said the lab is open to anyone, with public health as the driver for what they do.

“Wichita State is here for the public health of our community. We want to make sure that people can go to work, that they can go to school, and that they can see their loved ones,” Witherspoon said. “So, we’re not going to shut down and we’re not going to decide who gets tested and who doesn’t get tested.”

You can find a full list of COVID-19 testing options in Sedgwick County, including locations and hours of operation here: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/sampling-and-testing-information/covid-19-testing-locations/.

